Barron had an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots over 15:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Barron's wrist shot from the point caromed around in front of Jeremy Swayman, before the loose puck was deposited by Kirby Dach. It was the fourth helper in the last four games for Barron, who is not known for his offense.