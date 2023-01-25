Barron had an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots over 15:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Barron's wrist shot from the point caromed around in front of Jeremy Swayman, before the loose puck was deposited by Kirby Dach. It was the fourth helper in the last four games for Barron, who is not known for his offense.
More News
-
Canadiens' Justin Barron: Adds assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Justin Barron: Logs two assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Justin Barron: Makes season debut•
-
Canadiens' Justin Barron: Up with Canadiens•
-
Canadiens' Justin Barron: Assigned to minors•
-
Canadiens' Justin Barron: Props up chances for roster spot•