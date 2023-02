Barron had an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 19:24 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

Barron's shot from the point was tipped in by Jesse Ylonen, giving the blueliner points in the last two games. He's gained a comfort level since being called up from AHL Laval; the 21-year-old has eight points (three goals. five assists) over the last 14 contests.