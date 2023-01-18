Barron had two assists, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 14:14 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. He also played 2:11 on the power play.

Barron registered his first two points since being called up from AHL Laval at the end of December. He was involved in two goals scored by slumping forwards in the first period. Barron set up Evgenii Dadonov to tie the game at 1-1, then two minutes was the secondary helper on a Mike Hoffman tally. Injured defenseman Mike Matheson returned to action Tuesday, but it was veteran Chris Wideman taking a seat while the rookie Barron stayed in the lineup.