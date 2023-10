Barron blocked one shot over 11:31 of ice time in Saturdays' 3-2 overtime win against the Capitals.

Barron made his season debut, filling in for the injured Kaiden Guhle (upper body). He skated on the third pair with Arber Xhekaj. Barron showed some offense last season with 15 points in 39 games. but he may not get the ice time necessary to showcase that side of his game frequently in 2023-24.