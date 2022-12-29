Barron had one shot on goal and one hit over 15:37 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He was one of five rookies in the lineup on defense, the first time that's happened in franchise history.

Barron, who was called up from AHL Laval on Tuesday, made his season debut on the third pair. He's been productive on the power play at Laval and leads AHL defensemen with five goals on the man advantage, but Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis did not utilize him on any of the opportunities the team had Wednesday. "We wanted to make sure he focused on his defensive play, his five-on-five game," St. Louis told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette. "I thought he gave us some solid minutes, he made some good reads. We didn't want to give him too many responsibilities." The Habs could use the help on the power play; they were last in the NHL entering the contest and went 0-for-5 against the Lightning.