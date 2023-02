Barron scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. He added one hit, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 17:22 of ice time.

Barron moved in from the blue line and wristed home a perfect feed from Nick Suzuki for an early first-period goal. It was the first of three goals scored by Montreal defenseman and Barron's third in the last six games. The rookie blueliner has seven points, 20 shots, 20 hits, 16 blocked shots and eight PIM over 20 contests.