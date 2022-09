Barron (ankle) is set to suit up against New Jersey on Monday.

Barron missed the final 12 games of the previous season due to his ankle problem but appears good to go for the new campaign. In limited action for the Habs and Avs last year, the 20-year-old blueliner notched one goal on 13 shots, one assist and five hits in seven combined contests. Heading into 2022-23, Barron should be in line for regular minutes moving forward and could offer solid fantasy value.