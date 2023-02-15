Barron scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Chicago.

His wrister from the blue line snuck through traffic and beat Jaxson Stauber midway through the first period, and that was the only offense in the game until Montreal blew it open in the third. Barron has two goals in 17 games on the season, but both have come in the last three contests, and the 21-year-old rookie's increasing time with the man advantage is also encouraging. His scouting report doesn't suggest a lot of offensive upside, but Barron does have six goals and 16 points in 25 games for AHL Laval this season and was a first-round pick by Colorado in 2020. The Habs have little to lose by seeing what he's capable of.