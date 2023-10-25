Barron scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots, delivered four hits and was assessed two penalty minutes over 21:22 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

The 21-year-old defender filled in for an injured Kaiden Guhle (upper body) for a third straight game and Barron may stay in the active lineup for a bit. And not only because he scored his second goal in as many games Tuesday. After news broke that David Savard will miss six-to-eight weeks with a broken hand, Barron moved up to the top pair alongside Mike Matheson. When Guhle returns, Barron could stick as a top-four blueliner.