Barron scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday's 5-4 preseason overtime loss to Ottawa. The blueliner added three hits and two blocked shots while finishing plus-3 over 19:46 of ice time.

Barron jumped into the play for his first goal of the preseason, giving Montreal a 4-2 lead midway through the third period before the Senators mounted a comeback. It was a good night for the young defenseman, who is battling for a job. "I liked his game, he defended well and he was involved on the attack," Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette. "It will give him confidence. He knows he finds himself in a battle for a position." The Canadiens have a couple of injuries on the blue line, which should clear the way for Barron to make the Opening Night roster. The Habs kick off the season Oct. 12 at home against the Maple Leafs.