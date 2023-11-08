Barron had an assist and two shots on net over 19:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Barron and Jordan Harris picked up the assists on Christian Dvorak's third-period goal. The two defensemen didn't do much on the play, as Dvorak, with speed through the neutral zone, finished his rush with a beautiful wrister. It was the fourth point in three games for Barron, whose other three points are goals. The 21-year-old, who was drafted in the first round of the 2021 draft by Colorado, wasn't known for his offense coming up, but Barron has shown flashes in his short time with Montreal. He's currently a member of the second-unit power play.