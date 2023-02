Barron had an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 16:07 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

Barron fed Mike Matheson in their own end and watched his blue-line partner do the rest of the work for Montreal's first goal. The assist gave Barron points in three straight (one goal, two assists). The rookie defenseman has been a sneaky producer, registering all nine of points in the last 15 games.