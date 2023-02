Barron scored a goal on four shots and delivered one hit over 17:04 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Barron was the trailer and buried a wrister off a feed from Evgenii Dadonov to tie the game at two. It was Barron's first goal in 15 games since being called up in late December. While not carrying an offensive reputation, the 21-year-old blueliner has scored all five of his points in the last eight contests.