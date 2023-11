Barron notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Barron has a goal and an assist over his last three games, providing a little offense from the blue line. He's holding down a top-four role, mainly through his defensive play. The blueliner has six points, 26 blocked shots, 21 hits, 13 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 16 outings overall.