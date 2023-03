Barron (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't play Tuesday versus Carolina, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.

Barron has been out since leaving last Thursday's game versus Los Angeles following a hard hit from Carl Grundstrom. There is some speculation that the Canadiens blueliner could be dealing with a concussion. Barron has nine points, 24 shots on goal, 19 blocks and 22 hits in 24 contests this campaign.