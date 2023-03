Barron recorded a pair of assists and five hits in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Barron, returning from a six-game absence with an upper-body injury, assisted on Mike Hoffman's goal in the first period before setting up Anthony Richard's game-winner in the third. The 21-year-old Barron is up to three goals and eight assists through 25 games this season. A first-round pick in 2020, Barron should see a regular role on Montreal's blueline over the final month of the season.