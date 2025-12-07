Kahkonen has been recalled from AHL Laval by the Canadiens, the team announced Sunday.

With Sam Montembeault (illness) not dressing Sunday, Kahkonen has been called up for the first time this season. The 29-year-old will serve as the backup to Jakub Dobes for the game against the Blues. He has a 6-2-0 record with a 2.81 GAA and an .891 save percentage with AHL Laval this season.