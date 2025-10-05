Kahkonen was placed on waivers by the Canadiens for the purpose of assignment to AHL Laval, the team announced Sunday.

Last season, Kahkonen played only one NHL game, the least amount of NHL games he's played in a season since he made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season. For the upcoming season, he will at least begin the year in the AHL, where he played 36 games split between Colorado, Charlotte and Manitoba.