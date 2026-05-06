Kahkonen posted an 18-save shutout in AHL Laval's 4-0 win over Toronto in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Kahkonen didn't have a shutout during the AHL regular season, but he went 21-9-7 with a 2.73 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 38 appearances. The Finnish goalie has operated as Laval's primary option between the pipes during the playoffs, as Jacob Fowler is with the Canadiens during their postseason run.