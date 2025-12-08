default-cbs-image
Kahkonen was loaned to AHL Laval on Sunday.

Kahkonen will return to the minors in short order after being brought up due to Sam Montembeault missing Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blues because of an illness. The 29-year-old Kahkonen has not appeared in an NHL game in 2025-26.

