Canadiens' Kaapo Kahkonen: Sent down after Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kahkonen was loaned to AHL Laval on Sunday.
Kahkonen will return to the minors in short order after being brought up due to Sam Montembeault missing Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blues because of an illness. The 29-year-old Kahkonen has not appeared in an NHL game in 2025-26.
