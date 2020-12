Guhle was named to Team Canada for the World Junior Hockey Championship, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Guhle was the Canadiens' first-round draft pick (16th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old defenseman spent the 2019-20 season with Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League and scored 11 goals with 29 assists in 64 games for the Raiders.