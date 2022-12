Guhle logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Guhle has a helpers in each of the last two games and five assists through 10 outings in December. The 20-year-old defenseman helped out on a Cole Caufield tally in the second period Monday. Guhle has cemented himself as a top-four blueliner in his rookie year, and he's managed 13 points, 32 shots on net, 62 hits, 56 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 32 appearances.