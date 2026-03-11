Guhle notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Guhle has two helpers over four games since the start of March. The 24-year-old blueliner is filling a top-four role for the Canadiens, providing shutdown defense and a hearty share of physical play. He has just six points this season, but he's added 22 shots on net, 48 hits, 39 blocked shots and 15 PIM across 23 appearances. If Guhle's performance slips, Alexandre Carrier can take on more minutes.