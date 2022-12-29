Guhle had a goal on three shots and one hit over 19:05 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Guhle broke the Lightning's shutout with just under three minutes left in the third period. His slapshot from the point appeared to go unseen by Andrei Vasilevskiy. It was the second goal for the rookie defenseman and first in 27 games.
