Guhle left Friday's 3-0 loss to the Red Wings midway through the first period but returned in the second period, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Guhle, who skated on the top pair with David Savard, was rubbed out along the boards by Detroit's Oskar Sundqvist and missed the latter half the first period. It's the last thing the Canadiens needed; Montreal is down two veteran blueliners in Joel Edmundson (lower body) and Mike Matheson (abdomen) to start the season. Those injuries mean relatively inexperienced defensemen like Guhle, who had 22:24 TOI in Wednesday's season opener, take on larger roles.