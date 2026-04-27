Guhle logged an assist, 11 hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Guhle picked up his first career playoff point when he set up a Zachary Bolduc tally in the second period. The 24-year-old took some games off late in the regular season for maintenance, but he's handled a top-four role, including some heavier minutes due to the first three games of this series going to overtime. In four contests against the Lightning, Guhle has added four shots on net, 21 hits, nine blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating.