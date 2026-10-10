Guhle (groin) will make his 2026-27 regular-season debut against the Red Wings on Saturday.

Guhle has been given the green light to return to game action after undergoing a minor adductor muscle surgery in the summer. The 24-year-old blueliner is coming off a season where his offensive numbers declined, posting just two goals and 11 points across 39 regular-season games in 2025-26. However, he remained a factor in stats without the puck, which should keep him relevant in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage. He'll likely slot into a third-line pairing for Saturday's clash.