Per Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Canadiens said that Guhle (upper body) is day-to-day Thursday.
Guhle suffered the injury versus the Wild on Tuesday. The defenseman has an assist with seven shots on goal and eight blocked shots in three games thus far.
More News
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Won't finish Tuesday's game•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Logs assist in active game•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Scores short-hander•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Will be ready for training camp•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Done for season•