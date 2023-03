Guhle has a high-ankle sprain and won't return this season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guhle finished his rookie year with 18 points, a minus-19 rating, 84 hits and 77 blocked shots over 44 contests. He missed time with a knee injury in the winter before suffering the ankle injury in March. He'll have some appeal in deeper fantasy drafts next fall, assuming his injury is fully healed by training camp.