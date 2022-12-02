Guhle (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Flames in the third period, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Guhle absorbed a heavy shot from Michael Stone in the last minute of regulation. The block sent Guhle to the locker room prior to the end of the contest, and it's unclear if it was just a stinger or if the rookie blueliner suffered an injury. The 20-year-old had an assist in the contest and is now at nine points in 23 games overall while playing top-four minutes, so it would be a big absence if he missed time.