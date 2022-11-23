Guhle racked up one helper, three assists and three blocks in the Canadiens' 7-2 loss to the Sabres.
Guhle picked up his seventh helper of the season on a slap shot by Cole Caufield at the 2:57 mark of the first period. Unfortunately, the Habs allowed two goals in the first minute of the contest and were unable to recover from their early woes.
