Guhle will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday for slashing the Flyers' Travis Konecny.

At this point, Guhle should be expected to miss at least Saturday's clash with Carolina. Through 68 games this season, the 22-year-old blueliner has set new personal bests in goals (six), assists (15) and shots (92) while also chipping in 113 hits and 177 blocks. Johnny Kovacevic should come into the lineup if Guhle is in fact suspended against the Hurricanes.