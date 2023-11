Guhle scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Guhle ended a four-game point drought with his first-period marker. The 21-year-old blueliner has been solid with two goals, five assists, 27 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 23 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 15 outings. With a near-40-point pace and plenty of non-scoring production, he could be a useful depth defenseman in fantasy.