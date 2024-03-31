Guhle is eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday against Florida after serving his one-game suspension for slashing Philadelphia's Travis Konecny on Thursday.
As a result of his absence from Saturday's 3-0 loss to Carolina, Guhle's three-game point streak was halted. Still, he has two goals and four assists over his past five outings. Guhle's return could bump Johnny Kovacevic to the press box as a healthy scratch in Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Slapped with one-game ban•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Facing potential suspension•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Helps in win•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: First career three-point game•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Halts goal drought•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Joins rush, gets assist•