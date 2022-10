Guhle scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 preseason overtime loss to Ottawa.

Guhle finished the preseason with three goals on nine shots while averaging 18:36 of ice time over six games. As a 19-year-old in camp last year, he was a late cut before posting 40 points over 42 games in the junior-level Western Hockey League. On a team starved for offense, Guhle looks like he'll be part of the Opening Night roster.