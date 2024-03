Guhle scored a goal and added two assists and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Sunday was the first three-point game of Guhle's career. It brings the 22-year-old defender to six goals and 19 points through 66 games this season. The young defenseman is showing promise, but it's hard for fantasy managers to count on him despite regularly playing around 20 minutes each night. In the 15 games prior to Sunday's game, Guhle had just one goal and one assist.