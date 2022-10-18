Guhle recorded two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Both helpers came in the third period as Montreal rallied from a 2-0 deficit, giving Guhle his first career points in the NHL in his fourth game. They weren't his only contributions to the win though, as he also added three shots, three hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. The 2020 first-round pick skated on the top power-play unit Monday, and after the 20-year-old posted seven goals and 40 points in only 42 games during his final junior campaign in 2021-22, he could be ready to make an impact for the Habs.