Guhle scored a goal on one shot, blocked four shots and doled out one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Guhle streaked through the neutral zone down an open alley on the left side, accepted a feed from Jake Evans, and beat Calvin Pickard cleanly glove side to knot the game at 2-2 early in the third period. The tally, the defenseman's career-high fifth, snapped an 18-game run without a goal for Guhle. The tally got him to an even plus-minus for the game and helped erase the image of Connor McDavid victimizing him in the first period for Edmonton's first goal, an opportunity created by a teammate's bad turnover in the Montreal zone. As a sign of the coaching staff's growing confidence in the 22-year-old, Guhle spent a team-high 12:28 on the ice with McDavid at five-on-five.