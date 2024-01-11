Guhle recorded an assist, 10 blocked shots and one hit over 20:35 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Guhle and partner Justin Barron played pass along the blue line before Sean Monahan tipped in Barron's shot to put the Canadiens up, 1-0, early in the first period. The assist upped Guhle's point total to 11 through 36 games, but as evidenced by his production Wednesday, his fantasy value lay in the blocks category. He leads Montreal by preventing 107 shots from getting to the goalie.