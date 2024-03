Guhle had an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Guhle was part of the forechecking pressure administered by the Canadiens that led to Joel Armia's game-winning goal late in the first period. Not known much for his offense, the 22-year-old Guhle has five points over the last four contests and a career-high 20 for the season. He leads Montreal in blocks (174) and is fourth in hits (110).