Guhle logged an assist, one shot on net and one block in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

Guhle, who jumped into a rush after Alex Newhook forced a turnover in the Montreal zone, played pass with Joel Armia, who scored Montreal's first goal. The assist snapped a six-game drought without a point for the defenseman. Guhle has four goals, 11 assists, 77 shots, 149 blocks, 94 hits and 46 PIM through 57 games.