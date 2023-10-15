Guhle had an assist, five shots on net, one hit, three blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 17:03 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Guhle recorded his first point of the season, picking up the secondary helper on Tanner Pearson's goal. He had a surprising 18 points over 44 games in 2022-23 when the then-rookie was required to play big minutes amid injuries on defense. Guhle's skating on the second pair this season and averaging two fewer minutes TOI but is part of the second-unit power play.