Guhle had an assist, one shot on goal and three blocked shots over 24:20 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Guhle picked up a loose puck deep in the Kings' zone and found Mike Hoffman cruising in from the point for Montreal's first goal. It was Guhle's third assist in the last five games. The rookie blueliner tops the Canadiens' defensemen with 11 points over 27 contests.