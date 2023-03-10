Guhle scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. He also had two shots and two penalty minutes over 20:05 of ice time.

Guhle, who returned to action after missing a couple of games due to an upper-body injury, gave the Canadiens an early lead just 35 seconds into the first period. A pass meant for him was deflected in the air, and the defenseman whacked at the puck as it hit the ice and beat Igor Shesterkin. Later in the same period, his harmless clear eluded multiple players before Alex Belzile scored on the rush from the neutral zone. It was the fourth multi-point game for Guhle, who has three points over the last four contests. Overall, the rookie blueliner has 17 points in 40 games.