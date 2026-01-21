Guhle notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Guhle was sidelined for 39 games due to a groin injury, and his helper Tuesday was his first point in five appearances since he returned. He's at three points, 13 shots on net, 11 PIM, 22 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 10 contests. Guhle will likely be in the lineup a majority of the time, though he was scratched once since he returned to help manage his workload.