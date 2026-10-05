Head coach Martin St. Louis said Monday that Guhle (groin) is getting close to being ready to play, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

St. Louis said that he isn't sure whether Guhle will require one or two more weeks to recover, but the 24-year-old defenseman appears to be trending in the right direction following minor adductor surgery that he underwent during the offseason. Guhle made 39 regular-season appearances last year and recorded two goals, nine assists, 86 hits, 63 blocked shots and 41 PIM while averaging 19:28 of ice time.