Guhle scored a goal, doled out three hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets in the Heritage Classic.

Guhle has earned four points this season, all over the last four games. The 24-year-old defenseman took some time to get up to speed after recovering from a groin surgery. He's a steady source of non-scoring production as well, with 10 shots on net, 18 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across seven appearances in 2026-27. Look for Guhle to continue handling top-four minutes.