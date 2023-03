Guhle scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Guhle returned from a 23-game absence with a knee injury and made a quick impact. His third-period tally tied the game at 1-1 and sparked the Canadiens' push for the lead. The 21-year-old defenseman is up to three tallies, 15 points, 39 shots on net, 73 hits, 66 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 37 outings. He should be set for a top-four role as long as he can stay healthy.