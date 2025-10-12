Guhle scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and logged seven PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Guhle's game-winning tally came with 15 seconds left in the third period. The 23-year-old missed some time due to a groin injury in the preseason, but he's handled a top-four role to begin 2025-26. Guhle has a goal, four shots, 10 hits, five blocks and seven PIM over three contests, giving him some appeal in fantasy for his category coverage. However, he won't come anywhere near the scoring potential of teammates Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson.