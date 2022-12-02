Guhle (undisclosed) was pronounced okay after Thursday's win over Calgary, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guhle left the contest in the third period after taking a hard shot from the Flames' Michael Stone with under a minute to go in regulation time. Guhle has a goal and nine points in 23 games this season.
